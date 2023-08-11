'It's a labor of love': Olathe Public Schools produces inclusive version of Disney's Frozen

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Public Schools are opening the doors to this school year in a special way.

The district is producing an inclusive edition of Disney’s Frozen, The Broadway Musical. The cast includes students from 51 schools in Olathe.

This opportunity is possible because of a national competition the district won.

Called the United State of Frozen, one high school from each state was awarded the chance to be the first hold the full version.

Schools in the running needed to come up with inclusive and diverse ideas to represent the theme “Love is an Open Door.” Olathe Public Schools won for the state of Kansas.

Everyone knows and loves this Disney story for all the ways it breaks the mold. These students are breaking their own mold, too.

“We’re representing this huge message that love is an open door and we’re open to everyone, and inclusive toward everyone,” said Tyler Taylor, a student at Olathe North High School.

Taylor plays the role of ‘Olaf.’ He said this experience has allowed him to become friends with other students in the district he’d never otherwise have the chance to meet.

“I think it’s important that everyone understands they’re always welcome to anything,” said Cole Witt, another student at Olathe North High School. Witt plays ‘

'Hans.'

Other students in the production said they were happy to find not only lead roles, but friendship.

“You get kind of a weird look when you tell people you’re doing Frozen the musical, but the right people show the same excitement that I have,” said Genevieve Anderson, an Olathe West High School. Anderson plays 'Elsa.'

The work for this production started back in February, which is when auditions were. The students had to show up for rehearsals this summer completely memorized, which means they spent months learning it all on their own.

“When you are so excited and so passionate about something like that, it doesn’t really feel like hard work," said Sydney Carter, an Olathe East High School student. "I’m just having fun and doing what I love." Carter plays 'Anna.'

The production director, Edward Shafer, describes this production as a “labor of love.” He said all teachers and staff involved have been volunteering their time this summer, too.

“Seeing the different schools come together and the camaraderie that they made is really my payment," Shafer said.

Other students have picked up on it, too.

“If you can take a look at every single face in the ensemble, you can see a different level of talent, a different level of passion, and I think that’s a really cool moment to capture,” Leah Pal, an Olathe Northwest High School student, said. Pal plays 'Bulda.'

If there’s one thing any cast, crew, or audience member can take away from this entire production, it’s that the hero of the story doesn’t always wear a cape or armor, and they don’t always look the same.

“Once we realize and open ourselves up to bringing in more people, more diversity, different skill level, different ages, you really see that we’re on community and we’re all working on something together,” Shafer said.

The Educational Theatre Association, Disney Theatrical Group, and Music Theatre International held this contest.

The musical will run from Aug. 16-20 at Olathe South High School.

