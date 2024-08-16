'It’s a lot stricter': Grandview parents react to district's updated cell phone policy

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The Grandview School District alerted parent's to it's updated cellphone policy. School starts Aug. 20.

It's another district in the area that released tighter rules around cellphones ahead of the new school year.

For elementary students, phone must be off in a backpack or with the front office.

For middle schoolers, phones must be off and in their lockers.

For high schoolers, they must remain in their pockets or backpacks, but must be turned off or on silent.

One parent, Debby Ryan, who has an elementary school student, said these rules are much stricter than previously.

She wants to be able to reach her children in case of emergency.

"I understand why they need the policies, but I also think they need to be able to keep the phone nearby," Ryan said.

The National Parents Union found 80% of parents believe their children should be able to check their phones at some point during the school year.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jacqueline Nesi said researchers have found that schools have had success with any phone ban, whether it's full or partial.

What's more important, she said, is the enforcement.

"When all the stakeholders are involved and it’s done in the right way, I think they can be really effective," Dr. Nesi said.

