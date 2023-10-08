'It’s a nightmare': Local reactions from Hamas attack on Israel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Disturbing, heart wrenching and sickening: Those are the words Gavriela Geller, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau, used when asked to describe her feelings about the Hamas attack on Israel.

"It’s a nightmare, is how I would describe it. It’s literally a nightmare," Geller said.

On a holy day, Shemini Atzeret, which rounds out the month of Jewish holidays, an Iranian-backed terrorist organization, Hamas, attacked Israel by land, air and sea. The country responded by declaring war on Hamas.

It's a day where the Jewish community is supposed to come together to celebrate, but instead, so many, like Geller, are coming together to mourn.

"This is a weekend where everyone in Israel should be celebrating and in community with one another, and should be not working," Geller said. "Instead, everyone was called to arms and called to protect themselves, their family and their country."

Saturday's events are similar to what the country saw 50 years ago, now known as the Yom Kippur War.

"Israel was not prepared, this was unexpected, this was a surprise attack," Geller said.

And it's not over. Geller said that's one of the hardest parts, watching it all unfold from afar on social media.

Gruesome videos showing buildings bombed, and people being kidnapped and shot are circling the internet.

"We’re thinking about, you know, the babies, and the children, and the mothers, and the elderly people who have been kidnapped, and who are being potentially killed as we speak," Geller said.

Local political leaders like Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, a Democrat of Missouri, and Rep. Mark Alford, a Republican of Missouri, took to social media to show their support of Israel.

Individuals defending or sympathizing with the actions of Hamas should be ashamed.



They are going door to door murdering Israeli women and children.



Anyone who tells you this is not senseless terrorism is either lying or severely misinformed...I'm not sure which is worse. — Mark Alford (@RepMarkAlford) October 7, 2023

America stands with Israel today and every day.



As we condemn the abhorrent attack on our ally, the US supports Israel’s right to defend itself from senseless and unprompted violence. https://t.co/cwJC6T9mka — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) October 7, 2023

Rep. Sharice Davids, Sen. Jerry Moran, Sen. Josh Hawley, Mayor Quinton Lucas, Sen. Roger Marshall and Sen. Eric Schmitt also commented on the attacks.

"It really does go a long way for us to see social media posts or statements from companies, or organizations, or leaders telling us, 'We see what’s happening, we know who’s at fault here, and we stand with you,'" Geller said.

Geller said seeing and hearing those few words — "We stand with you" — holds so much weight as the Jewish community unites to brace one another, anxiously waiting for what's coming next.

"Pray that those who have been kidnapped and brought over to Gaza will come home to Israel safely, and be reunited with their families," Geller said. "And pray for all the families who will go to bed tonight without a family member."

KSHB 41 reached out the the Greater Kansas City Interfaith Council for comment and did not hear back at the time of this publication.

—