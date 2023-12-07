'It’s a nuisance': Liberty neighbors explain frustration surrounding frequent power outages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chad Light moved into his home on La Chateau Drive in Liberty in 2012. During those 10 years, he experienced frequent power outages, so much so, he decided to move. But he didn't go far, rather right across the street, and the problem followed him.

"The frustration lies in never knowing when and never knowing how long," he said. "But again, we get no answers."

Light feels like he's in the dark, and he has a list to prove it.

"October third, power went out for eight to nine hours. October 18th, power went out again four about an hour," Light said, as he read a list on his phone of the outage incidents.

Light calls Evergy every time an outage happens.

Across the street, his neighbor Jessica Graves has the same issue.

"I mean, it’s been over to where I can’t estimate," Graves said. "It’s a nuisance, definitely."

Evergy replaced power lines and added more boxes in early 2022, but that didn't solve all the problems.

"It seemed to be getting better," Graves said. "We just haven’t seen the result that we’ve wanted to see with consistent power."

In fact, Light and another neighbor noticed it made the problem worse on their side of the street.

"I thought by moving from one place to another, I would avoid the issue, but it looks like I moved from one place to another nightmare," Light said.

In a statement to KSHB 41 News, Evergy said they're aware of the issue and noted both sides of La Chateau Drive run through two different lines.

Evergy said on the side of the street Light lives on, they've noticed it has had "an usual number of blinks," or outages, and are going to come out and check on the problem.

Until then, Light hopes he's not kept in the dark.

"I don’t feel like I’m asking for the world, just power," Light said.

—