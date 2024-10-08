It's a split night for Kansas City sports fans as both Chiefs, Royals play

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a split screen kind of night for Kansas Citians.

The Royals play the Yankees at Yankee Stadium while the Chiefs play the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Jason Kelce also made an entrance, as always, kicking the day off by posting to X (formerly Twitter) that he was looking for a "tailgate shaman" to show him the ropes ahead of the Chiefs game.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift stunned as usual, returning to Kansas City to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.

Fans were equally representing the Chiefs and Royals; some taking the "split" idea literally.

“My heart is split,” superfan Catherine Baskett-Cook said. "This is such an important day for the Royals, so I had to come representing both teams today."

She was equally engaged in some Saints banter, too.

"When the Saints go marching home is our theme today,” she said. “With Mardi Gras, we've got a King cake over there. We've got gumbo that's going to be served up with some rice. So, we kind of went a little all out today.”

