'It's an investment to Kansas City': $74M Workforce Center comes to Northland with $25M boost from Kansas City

Kansas City has committed $25 million to help fund for the Northland Workforce Development Center, a new state-of-the-art facility that will serve as a hub for student and adult learners.

The Northland Career Center currently serves students from seven school districts, offering programs in health sciences, construction technology, culinary arts, IT, welding, and more.

Executive Director Jeff Green has seen the program work as a former graduate of a career and technical program, to now leading the center.

“I've been here 10 years, and love what I do every single day. Love how I help the kids," said Green. "It's just special because what we're doing is different."

Since 1980, the NCC has been training and helping students gain workforce experience.

“That's why I get out of bed every day, is because it's, we're trying to get them to figure that [a job] out.”

For the last few years leaders have been looking at ways to expand their services. Platte County R-3 Schools Superintendent Dr. Jay Harris said it's been a need for the facility and those it serves.

“We had a vision of expanding that you know, right now, with a plan, we can with this additional revenue that we're able to achieve, we're going to be able to double the enrollment potential. We're going to be able to expand to another 12 to 13 programs," said Dr. Harris.

Thanks to funding from the state of Missouri, private funding and Kansas City's major commitment, plans for a new facility will happen.

"This was huge announcement that we heard from the city of Kansas, City and so in large part, big thank you to Councilman Nathan Willett, who really carried this forward. Thank you to the entire city council. Thank you to Mayor Lucas. Their support really is an investment in workforce," said Dr. Harris.

The new facility will be located on Platte Purchase Drive next to Platte Purchase Middle School.

It will be 145,000 square-feet and have space for over 900 students from several districts throughout the Kansas City area.

“It's an investment in the city of Kansas City. It's an investment in the Northland, and we're super excited to be partners in that effort," said Dr. Harris.

Councilman Nathan Willett was a key person in helping acquire the funds from the city.

In a statement he sent to KSHB 41 Willett said, "The new center will train and inspire our future first responders, welders, electricians, nurses, and other professionals to meet the workforce needs of our region. I’m particularly excited for the enhanced first responder program that will train our future law enforcement, fire fighter, & EMT personnel. Thank you to Governor Mike Kehoe, the local state delegation - especially Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, and my council colleagues for supporting this project.”

The $74 million needed to fund for the new facility has not been made, but with the amount given by the state and city, this gives them the green light to begin construction.

Leaders of the project hope the new facility opens by 2027.

