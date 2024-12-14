'It's changed my life': Wyandotte County program celebrates 20 years of serving generations of children

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel.

The Urban Scholastic Center is celebrating its 20-year anniversary this year serving thousands of students in Wyandotte County.

The USC is a nonprofit Christian ministry "founded to help close opportunity gaps for students in Wyandotte County through extended education opportunities laced with a strong faith foundation," according to the organization’s website.

That means collaborating with several partners, including the Kansas City, Kansas, Public School District.

A key part of USC’s mission is to "build leaders from here for here through Jesus and education."

"They do everything in their power to make sure you feel loved in the world," said Dajor 'DJ' Ellis, a sophomore at Wyandotte High School.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Dajor 'DJ' Ellis, sophomore at Wyandotte High School

He’s been going to the USC's after school life enrichment program since he was in the third grade.

"Not gonna lie, I used to be bad, but like, as I got older, they've helped me control my emotions and things like that," Ellis said.

He was Michaella Conde's age when he started.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Michaella Conde, fourth grader at Mark Twain Elementary School

“I was pretty excited to go to a new place, and I was like, 'Oh, I might love it,'" Conde, a fourth grader at Mark Twain Elementary, said.

Spoiler: she did.

"I love it here," Conde said. "All the teachers are nice, everybody’s nice. I play with everybody, and I made some friends too."

Friends — and some memories.

"I like the shopping and the roller skating and the ice-skating," Conde said.

And that’s on top of everyday programming.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Jaylin Becerra, seventh-grader at Argentine Middle School

"You learn about God and read some scriptures," said Jaylin Becerra, a seventh grader at Argentine Middle School. "I really like it here, and I wish to continue being here."

USC serves approximately 1,200 students a month in Wyandotte County.

Their after school life enrichment program is just one of six total. Their motto is "from here for here."

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Canaan Parham, teacher mentor at USC

"Wyandotte-focused — for here," said Canaan Parham, a teacher mentor at USC. "So, I want you to stay in Wyandotte, I want you to care about your community."

In his high school class, there’s laughter and love. Before that, he taught fourth and fifth graders.

"If you really want to effectively make change in student's lives, the earlier you start is the best," Parham said. "I want them to know that they are supported."

He's only been with the program two years, but he's fully aware of its impact on the community.

"I think the staple is the consistency and the willingness to be there to help out," Parham said.

Ellis knows firsthand that he's not just talking the talk.

"Home problems, they’ve helped me with that," Ellis said. "They’ve done things. They take me home, they give me transportation, they care for me."

On the surface, the impact's simple.

"Meet new people, make lots of friends and have fun," Becerra said.

But each person leaves with their own gift: a unique experience.

"I wouldn’t be the person I am today without them because they’ve helped me so far do so many things," Ellis said. "It’s changed my life."

