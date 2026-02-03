Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Independence voters to decide who moves on in Mayoral and Council races

Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Bryant Maddrick/KSHB
The Jackson County Board of Election Commissioners is located in Independence, Missouri.
KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.


Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Independence on Tuesday, February 3rd for the city's primary election.

Voters are asked to vote for one mayoral candidate and two city council member-at-large candidates. Results from Tuesday's election determine which two will be on the April 7 ballot. The two mayoral candidates and four city council candidates who receive the most votes will move forward with their campaigns.

The four candidates for mayor are:

  • Kevin King
  • Bridget McCandless
  • Mike Huff
  • Brice Stewart

The five candidates for city council member are:

  • Jared Fears
  • Cody Atkinson
  • Charline Gray
  • Jackie Dorman
  • Lucy Young

KSHB 41 News' Independence Reporter Tod Palmer sent questionnaires to the above candidates. To read the above candidates answers for the mayoral election, click here. To read the council member-at-large candidate answers, click here.

Click here find more information about Tuesday's election.

Claire Bradshaw

