Independence voters to decide who moves on in Mayoral and Council races

Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Independence on Tuesday, February 3rd for the city's primary election.

Voters are asked to vote for one mayoral candidate and two city council member-at-large candidates. Results from Tuesday's election determine which two will be on the April 7 ballot. The two mayoral candidates and four city council candidates who receive the most votes will move forward with their campaigns.

The four candidates for mayor are:



Kevin King

Bridget McCandless

Mike Huff

Brice Stewart

The five candidates for city council member are:



Jared Fears

Cody Atkinson

Charline Gray

Jackie Dorman

Lucy Young

KSHB 41 News' Independence Reporter Tod Palmer sent questionnaires to the above candidates. To read the above candidates answers for the mayoral election, click here. To read the council member-at-large candidate answers, click here.

Click here find more information about Tuesday's election.

