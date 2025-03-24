'It's frustrating': Shawnee businesses reeling from Midland Drive closures amid I-435 bridge project

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

—

People driving through Shawnee can expect to see the return of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s work at Interstate 435 and MidlandDrive through the next phase of its bridge improvement project.

According to the city of Shawnee, access to Midland Drive under I-435 will be restricted in the coming days. This will allow KDOT crews to focus on the southbound portion of the I-435 bridge.

Shawnee businesses reeling from Midland Drive closures amid I-435 bridge project

The city said northbound 435 from the east side of Midland Drive and southbound 435 from the west side of Midland will still be accessible. KDOT plans to complete this project later in the year.

This project first restricted access along Midland Drive over the summer. KDOT reopened traffic in December.

Now, Shawnee residents and businesses are bracing for the impacts they’ll feel when access is restricted again.

"It's very frustrating,” said Duncan Kaminski, Midland Discount Liquor manager. "There are people that I remember seeing here when I was here three years ago that I don't see anymore."

KSHB 41 Duncan Kaminski

Kaminski said he grew up in Shawnee. He said he’s seen enough developments to understand every impact they can cause.

"We're still hurting from all of the previous closings and reopening and closing,” Melissa Richmond said.

Richmond manages the Conoco gas station next door. She said the traffic restrictions of the project have caused sales to take a hit.

KSHB 41 Melissa Richmond

“We are at currently 40% to 50% of our usual sales, so we're not even close to where we should be,” she said.

Barbie Gehl, general manager at Shawnee's The Bar West, said she’s seen fewer customers and longer commutes for her staff.

“They're not able to get up and in and around and come here, most likely. And some of them I didn't see until it (Midland Drive) reopened back up,” Gehl said.

KSHB 41 GM at Shawnee's The Bar West

These businesses all look forward to the improvements this project will bring, but they look forward to construction completion even more.

"If it's not a convenience to be able to come here, people just aren't going to come here,” Kaminski said.

A Shawnee city spokesperson shared this statement with KSHB 41:

"We know that our residents and visitors will be able to handle these minor detours for the next few months, and we want to remind everyone of all the great locally owned restaurants and businesses in the Midland Entertainment District that can use their support during construction. Shawnee looks forward to a quick and successful wrap-up to this important KDOT project.



"The directional signs pointing drivers to the Midland Entertainment District are up around the immediate Midland and 435 area directing drivers how to access the intersection during the road work."

—