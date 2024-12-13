Midland Drive to temporarily reopen amid I-435 bridge project

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse.

Those who've driven through Shawnee recently have probably seen the work that the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is doing at Interstate 435 and Midland Drive.

It's a long-term, three-phase project that’s reduced access to the area over the last couple of months, and it’s also impacted some nearby businesses.

The City of Shawnee's website said Phase 1 of the project focused on the northbound I-435 bridge, which closed off a section of Midland Drive.

According to a KDOT spokesperson, Midland Drive is scheduled to be open to traffic by 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 — weather permitting — until March of 2025.

That's when work on the southbound I-435 bridge over Midland Drive is scheduled to begin, which would again close Midland Drive.

According to the City of Shawnee’s website, the timeline is as follows:



Phase 1 - July 2024 thru December 2024

Phase 2 - December 2024 thru March 2025

Phase 3 - March 2025 thru November 2025

Rize N Shine is a breakfast restaurant in Shawnee’s Midland Entertainment District, right by bridge project.

Its general manager said the Midland Drive closure has brought challenges to business.

"We do have customers that tell us it's too hard to get here, so that's why they choose not to," Heidy Ramos said. "They choose to go somewhere that's closer to them, or easier, that they can get to."

Shawnee residents said they feel the same challenges.

"It's really hard to pull off the interstate," Fred Shockey said. "If I was driving, I'd be like, 'I'm not dealing with that.' Hopefully this (Midland Drive reopening) will kinda boost that back up during the holiday time so that these restaurants can stay in business."

