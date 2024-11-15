“It's going to be a nostalgia that, unfortunately, is going away" -- B&B Twin Drive-In prepares to close

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers portions of eastern Jackson County, including areas like Blue Springs and Independence. If you have a story idea to share, send an email to Claire at claire.bradshaw@kshb.com .

When B&B announced its Twin Drive-In would close, social media was filled with memories. Independence resident and general manager Kandy Combs can relate to many of them.

“I started coming here when I was three. My parents came on their first date here and being able to sit out and watch the movies and get lost in the big screen and you can daydream, and as long as we did everything good, whether it was our chores or schoolwork, and this was the best treat,” said Combs.

STEVE SILVESTRI/KSHB Kandy Combs, General Manager at B&B Twin Drive-In.

Since 1965, the drive-in has been the spot for first dates and family nights. However, that will soon end. B&B said the rent demands are unsustainable.

Combs and her team are preparing to close down the drive-in on November 17. She said the community support in its final days has been overwhelming, even selling out last weekend.

“It was good seeing all the cars and hearing memories. It was sad because you're hearing the memories, but it's joyful that you were still able to create a final memory. And people were having a great time,” said Combs.

Soon all that will be left are the white screens, broken speakers, and the memories of so many moviegoers.

“It's going to be a nostalgia that, unfortunately, is going away,” said Combs.

Combs and her team will not lose their jobs. Instead, B&B is assigning them to indoor movie theaters in the Kansas City metro.

The final weekend will play double features of the Goonies and Jurassic Park and Elf and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Combs encourages people to buy tickets online so their spot is ensured.