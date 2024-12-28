'It's going to help': Kansas state sales tax on groceries to expire on Jan. 1

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas' state sales tax on groceries will drop from 2% to 0% on Jan. 1.

Gov. Laura Kelly signed the bipartisan bill in 2022 — when food prices had increased by 9.9% — and said it was a win for Kansans. At the time, Kansas had the second-highest state sales tax on groceries at 6.5%. Since then, the tax has decreased by increments each year.

Kansas will join 38 other states that do not have a state sales tax on groceries. Some exceptions will apply in Kansas, such as prepared foods that are solely required to be reheated or foods that are sold with utensils. Those items will still be taxed at 6.5%.

"I think it's going to help a lot of people," said Jessica Niccoli, who was shopping at World Fresh Market in Overland Park, Kansas, on Saturday.

Niccoli's husband is a meat manager at a local grocery store.

"The cost of food has been going up, and I see that every day," she said.

In 2023, the tax was reduced from 6.5% to 4%, and in 2024 it was reduced to 2%. Kelly estimates axing the tax will save the average Kansas family of four around $500.

That statistic fits Kansans like Alisa Krolevich. She just returned to school and budgets for a family of four.

"It's reassuring to say the least, 'cause I wouldn't have to sacrifice certain things when I'm at the grocery store that I really need," she said.

Krolevich said she could put the savings toward her tuition or doing fun activities with her children.

The increase in food prices has been tough for even some of the most savvy shoppers.

"We usually go with a plan and go to ALDI and try and save, but even then it's gone up about 50%," said shopper Steven Tucker.

Tucker said his family used to spend about $100 a week on groceries, and they now spend about $150.

"We're pretty comfortable in general, but I know a lot of folks out there are struggling and this will be a good thing for them," he said.

Local taxes — county and city — will still apply. Eleven counties in Kansas do not have a sales tax on groceries, while 12 counties tax groceries at 2% or greater, according to the Kansas Health Institute.

