"It's happening eventually': KC Streetcar looks to expand to NKC, while business owners look at the benefits

The KC Streetcar Authority is in the early stages of exploring a potential expansion of the streetcar line into North Kansas City, a move that could bring significant changes to the area’s business landscape.

I definitely think it can spur some redevelopment where that hasn't necessarily occurred in North Kansas City. You know, that's a large part of it is in development, redevelopment, economic activity," said Bryant DeLong Mayor of NKC.

The proposed expansion would extend the existing streetcar route across the Missouri River, linking downtown Kansas City to North Kansas City.

Bring people from the river market downtown into North Kansas City where you have existing businesses. You know, folks like me that live in North Kansas City and work downtown, be able to use that to get to jobs downtown as well," said DeLong.

For many business owners on the other side of the river, it means more foot traffic to an area that continues to grow.

"It helps. More people who see you, they say, "oh, I just saw this place when I was driving by or with the streetcar they were passing by". Word of mouth is the biggest name for any small business," said Tiffany Weir manager at Knockout Haircuts.

While benefits of the project are forefront, leaders know the challenges.

"Probably the largest hurdle to all of this is the bridge crossing. And that's going to be the expensive part because there's not a lot of economic development, there's not people living on the bridge, so it's kind of a really dead area," said DeLong. "But it's critical to doing that, to completing this project and possibly even expanding further beyond North Kansas City."

Studies for a 'NorthRail' extension started back in 2014 and continued in 2021-22. The KC Streetcar is currently seeking a firm to conduct another study, those proposals are due by Friday, Aug. 23.

