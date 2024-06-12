'It’s job security for everybody': KC-area contractor says streetcar extension creates more jobs, expertise

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development in the Kansas City metro. If you have a story idea to share, send an email to Caroline at caroline.hogan@kshb.com.

Work continues on the KC Streetcar as it expands from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in Brookside to the Berkley Riverfront.

Part of the work is being done by area contractor Landon Cleveland, who said local work brings a host of benefits.

Cleveland, of Radmacher Brothers Excavating (RBE), is the general supervisor for the riverfront job site. He oversees around 35 workers, the majority of whom are from the KC area, on any given day.

"Being able to support the local communities — whether it be local manufacturers, local suppliers or even the local businesses here where our crews might go eat at," Cleveland said. "Just be able to support the community in any way that we can, not just building the job but throughout our day-to-day here."

Besides keeping money in KC, working with a local group helps create expertise in the area.

The KC Streetcar Authority said other cities, like Omaha, have reached out for help.

Ed Andres is the vice president of RBE. He agreed Kansas City has become a model for streetcar construction, saying this is only the beginning.

Riverfront extension work is supposed to be open by 2026, but there's no telling what other routes will be built.

"We’re just a small part of what Kansas City is getting to," Andres said.

With more projects on the horizon from the city and Port Authority, KC is creating a competitive edge in the transportation industry.

"It’s job security for everybody," Cleveland said. "Everybody gets to take home a paycheck at the end of the day and be able to support their families."

