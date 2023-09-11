'It's just a bad situation': Car repair shop owner braces for possible UAW strike

MERRIAM, Kan. — Since the beginning of the pandemic, if you need to make repairs to your car at a repair shop like JoCo Auto Repair, you've needed to wait at least a week to find on the schedule.

When owner Alan Heriford spoke about the already slim availability of car parts, he worried they won’t be able to do their job as quickly with the addition of a strike on three major auto makers.

“It’s just a bad situation all the way around,” Heriford said.

Like many industries post-pandemic, JoCo Auto Repair is looking for more employees but they’re making it work with the hardworking team they have.

While some shops say they’re stocking up, Heriford says that’s not really an option for their small business.

“I just can’t really go buy all of the parts that I think I need. I don’t know what I need,” Heriford said. “Obviously, it’s a situation that we hope gets resolved pretty quick because it’s not even right before all this happens.”

Heriford said his team will find creative ways to work through any delays and get drivers back on the road.