'It's just really heartwarming': Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que's new sandwich supports Maui wildfire relief

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que launched a new sandwich, the Hawaiian Z-Man, on Tuesday to support Maui after weeks of wildfires across the country.

The sandwich costs $11.99 and Joe's KC Bar-B-Que will donate five of those dollars directly to the Maui Food bank.

Ingredient-wise, it has all the elements of a regular Z-Man, but includes pineapples and a sweet and spicy glaze.

"Today is the first day, and in our first hour, we’ve sold almost a hundred," said Eric Tadda, the director of marketing at Joe's.

Tadda says the idea for the sandwich actually came from a couple customers and employees asking what the restaurant was doing to help.

"It’s just great to give back. It’s what Joe’s has really been about for our 28 years, and so we just hope to continue that and support the community that supports us and continue to give back when we can," Tadda said.

One of those first 100 sandwiches came from a first-time Joe's customer and Kansas City resident.

"I’m from the island of O’ahu so that’s like the island right next to Maui," said Jonah Faumuina, a Hawaii native who ordered the new sandwich Tuesday.

He says he did not expect to see so much support thousands of miles away.

"Having a place like KC Joe’s is really eye-opening, especially for people who are not part of Hawaii, people of my homeland, it’s just really heartwarming and nice to see other people helping us out," Faumuina said.

As a missionary, Faumuina will not be able to return home for another year until his service is over. He says the hardest part about that is missing his family.

"It’s an experience that I didn’t think was gonna happen, especially to the people back home," Faumuina said.

He said that while he's here, having a place like Joe's makes him feel seen.

"The people of Hawaii, we love everyone and we’re thankful for at least having another set of eyes and other people to help us out during the cause," Faumuina said.

Fadda said the sandwich will be sold at all three Joe's locations for at least the next three weeks, but that they are gauging interest to see if it will remain on the menu longer.

