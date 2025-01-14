'It's like a blanket': Snowfall has winter wheat farmers optimistic for 2025 harvest

MUSCOTAH, Kan. — Kansas City area winter wheat farmers are benefiting from record snowfall across the region.

Kansas remains a leader in winter wheat production in the United States.

This fall, KSHB 41 met eastern Kansas wheat farmers following late fall moisture.

"I'm very happy with the way it looks, good color and good stand," Jay Armstrong told KSHB 41 in November.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Jay Armstrong

Two months later, the eastern Atchison County farmer checked his wheat field for the first time this winter, digging through nearly a foot of snow.

"Look at the green. I'm not seeing any yellow leaves there," Armstrong explained. "That tells me that the cold weather and winds did not get to this wheat plant before the snow got to it."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Recent snowfall benefits Kansas City area winter wheat farmers.

The winter wheat variety is planted during the fall and harvested during the winter. It's growth cycle requires autumn rainfall to create a strong base. Through the winter, a blanket of snow acts as a barrier from bitter winter temperatures and wind.

"This year has been moving along pretty good for us," Armstrong said. "This blanket of snow is saving the wheat crop. It's also a moisture source as it begins to thaw."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB KSHB 41 Reporter Ryan Gamboa, Jay Armstrong, and Don Villwok survey a winter wheat field crop near Muscotah, Kansas.

Armstrong's winter wheat crop will be used to make Cheez-It snack crackers in a Kansas City facility

It's also used to brew Boulevard Beer.

Wheat market prices are varying in the agriculture market and Armstrong is banking to offset potential losses with positive crop yields.

The snow blanket doesn't necessarily damage the quality of the end product, but can pose challenges if too much moisture hangs around.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Jay Armstrong, Muscotah, Kansas farmer inspecting winter wheat crop following fall rain.

"The next thing is to start applying nutrients," Armstrong said. "Now we're going to start applying the nutrients like nitrogen that make lots of wheat berries. This wheat right now is in dormancy. When it starts growing again, we want to hit it with fertilizer."

For the next six months, Armstrong says he will nurture his fields applying necessary fertilizers and praying for rainfall.

He told KSHB 41 if the snow doesn't burn off by April it can create mud, impacting his fertilizer spraying operation, leading to fungus and disease.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Jay Armstrong shovels through his winter wheat field snow blanket surveying his crop for the first time this season.

"We need not too much water and yet some water in the form of rain," he said. "I would say Mother Nature is probably 80% of it... It's moisture and it's sunlight and those kinds of things that will make a good quality wheat.”

Armstrong remains optimistic the recent snowfall can lead to a prosperous harvest.

"I'm smiling pretty big," he said.

