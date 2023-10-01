'It's like a holiday': Overland Park boutique owner brings out silver for Beyoncé

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One Overland Park boutique is getting fans in formation ahead of Beyoncé's performance Sunday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, marking the last stop of her Renaissance World Tour.

Tonya Winston owns B. Royal Boutique and has plenty of silver and shine ready for fans going to Beyoncé's concert.

“It is like a holiday that Beyoncé is going to be right here, in our city. I have been thinking, worrying and planning for this concert to attend myself for months," she said.

Winston relocated to the Kansas City area from Boston. She's been in her space in the Oak Park Mall since March.

"I have been doing some traveling with the store for events," she said. "Everyone across the country has been so excited to shop with us for this concert.”

The items selling fast include silver, shiny boots she has on hand. She's also got fringe cowgirl hats, clear bags for the stadium, jeans and jewelry, but it's selling fast.

“What will make them feel and look good? That’s really what our store is about, that’s really the purpose of what that store is built on," she said.

Winston said moments like this concert remind her of the purpose of opening her own business.

“Whether it’s going to the office, or hanging out with friends, or going to the Beyoncé concert, we want to find things that will make you feel your absolute best,” she said.