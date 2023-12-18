'It's like Christmas came early': Camden Point, MO, preps to switch from septic to central sewer system

CAMDEN POINT, Mo. — Although most of us take being on a central sanitary sewer system for granted, the Environmental Protection Agency estimates around one in five U.S. households relies on a septic system.

Those numbers are much higher up north in Platte County, specifically in Camden Point, Missouri.

Why? Because the entire city of fewer than 500 relies on septic systems for their wastewater needs.

"For 10 years, people would ask me when I was mayor, 'When are we going to get sewers?'" shared former Camden Point Mayor Mark Wagoner.

But there's good news for the rural community — after years of waiting, the switch to a central sewer system is finally happening.

"It’s great for the environment when we can put centralized systems in communities instead of having individual treatment systems, especially ones that are old and have been failing," explained Glenn Curtis, with EPA Region 7.

The switch also means an improved quality of life for residents.

"Not having raw sewage running out in town, in our little streams and road ditches," Wagoner said.

Alderman Roger Giger said getting away from the smell of septic is a bonus.

"Being able to sit out on the deck, and so forth, and enjoy the evening and not have to have that sewer smell," Giger said.

While septic systems can be safe and effective, the EPA said when they get old or overloaded, they can start to fail. When the wastewater surfaces on the ground, there's a chance for exposure, which is hazardous.

"Typically, it would be bacterial problems, exposure to bacteria that’s in the wastewater. And, a lot of times, that stays on top of the ground and kids play in it," Curtis said.

City leaders said it's a project that's been in the works for years. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the EPA, USDA, HUD, and Rep. Sam Graves, funding has been secured.

Over the next three years, $8 million in grants and loans will connect a sewer system to more than 200 households at no added cost to residents.

Residents said getting this project started is like an early Christmas gift.

A gift that would not be possible without Mark and Cindy Hill.

When there was nowhere to put a water treatment facility, the couple stepped up.

The Hills used some of their Powerball winnings — taking home $136 million after taxes in 2012 — to purchase and donate the land for the treatment plant.

Now, with that generous donation and the partnership between federal, state and local entities, city officials are already looking ahead to how this project could help Camden Point grow in the future.

"Plans have been presented to the board about a senior citizen development ... and the architect told me the other day that there’s already been contact about areas to develop in the area of Camden Point," Giger shared. "I think the town's going to grow. I think it will help our school district with numbers, and so forth, and it’s just going to benefit the whole community greatly."

