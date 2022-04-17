'It's like having a mirror': KC artist Krizz Kaliko spreads mental health awareness through song

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Kansas City’s own Krizz Kaliko discussed mental health through song Saturday during his " Stop The World Speaking Concert ."

Behind the curtain, he connected with fans, including long-time supporter Matthew Williams.

“At one point, I dealt with a lot of issues, which is my own depression, and it was good to always hear somebody’s voice that felt like it was truly my story,” Williams said.

Kaliko is candid with fans about his own mental health journey.

“I’ve been diagnosed with PTSD, OCD, bipolar mania, hypochondria, all of these titles that they want to put on me," Kaliko said. "I’ve been on every psych med known to man, but I wanted people to know that medicine is fine, right. There is a way. I wanted people to know there is a way for you to exist without all of those ailments."

Williams says Kaliko's music and vulnerability allow him and other fans to feel safe.

“It’s like having a mirror. You need somebody looking back at you saying, 'You know, I know what you’re talking about, you’re not crazy for thinking this way. Here is how we help each other,'” Williams said.

Kaliko dove deep Saturday, sharing a personal message in hopes fans would better understand him.

“I’m a misfit," he said. "If you see some of my fans, they are misfits. They’re outcasts, but we have a place which is together."

Kaliko says his goal during each show is to make sure fans know they are not alone.

“It’s just a reminder that even though you are dealing with something that seems so large and so much bigger than what you can handle, there’s help,” Williams said.

