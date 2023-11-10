'It's literally killing our kids': KCKPS takes actions against growing Fentanyl crisis in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan — With a rising concern over the prevalence of Fentanyl in Wyandotte County, Kansas City Kansas Public Schools is stepping up its efforts to raise awareness and address the dangers of this potent synthetic opioid.

KCKPS is organizing an event on November 15th to address the growing concern and highlight the importance of understanding and combatting the Fentanyl crisis.

“This event is crucial and getting the information out there is crucial because it's literally killing kids in our community," said Angela Dunn, Behavioral Health Coordinator for the district.

Fentanyl has become a serious public health issue across the nation, and unfortunately Wyandotte County has seen the impacts in the past year. The school district recognizes the urgency of the situation and aims to educate the community, particularly its students, on the dangers associated with Fentanyl abuse.

This event is all part of the district's 'Enough is Enough'initiative to combat drug overdoses happening in the community.

"Our hope is that students and parents and community members are more aware of the access and how fentanyl is really everywhere. It is not safe to take something that is not prescribed by a doctor and not in a prescription bottle from a pharmacy. We want students and families to understand that one pill can kill, and it has. If they leave with that message, our goal will be met,” Dunn said.

The event will take place on November 15th at Gloria Willis Middle School, starting at 5:00 p.m., where the community will gather and learn how this pill can kill. The event will feature expert speakers, including healthcare professionals, law enforcement officials and community leaders. In order to get the message out across a diverse community in Wyandotte County, the event will be offered in English and Spanish.

Dunn said, “The hardest part about my job is walking into a school and sitting with students and telling them that one of their classmates has died. What I want to see is even if it just impacts one family, one student, if it helps them not make that choice to take a pill that they're not sure about, then that would be my goal. That would be the best thing that could happen.”

—

