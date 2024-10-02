'It's not about what I gain': Kansas City restaurant gives Black families more than 100 free meals

KANSAS CITY, Mo — If you hear a single mother describe how difficult life can be, you might wonder how she manages it all.

KSHB 41 spoke with single mothers at District Fish and Pasta House, 1664 E. 63rd St., in Kansas City.

The restaurant's owners planned to open their restaurant at 6 p.m. Tuesday to 100 Black, single mothers and their kids for free meals.

However, they started serving food hours earlier as single mothers and their children formed a long line out the restaurant's door.

District Fish and Pasta House got involved with Kansas City's first Black Feast Week, a food event not to be confused with Black Restaurant Week.

Black Feast Week was organized by the Kansas City Defender.

District Fish and Pasta House wanted to make one night a little easier for single mothers.

"Knowing that struggle with my mother, us three, my brothers and sister...how she had to struggle just to make a meal for us sometimes...I understand," said Leeko Khalifah, owner of District Fish and Pasta House.

A child enjoying food at the restaurant with her mother knows how difficult their mother's responsibility can be.

"It feels good, because when she gets support, it's amazing, because she gives us support," said Kyleigh McAfee.

KSHB 41

The line outside the restaurant lasted nearly three hours.

Some of the mothers who saw the event on Facebook said they will take any break they can get.

"Everything [is hard] doing it by yourself," said Monique Bowls, a single mother. Waking up, everything trying to be the best you can for yourself and your child."

Khalifah said his restaurant planned to feed 100 families, but easily exceeded that number.

"Too many people I saw and didn't want to turn them away," he said. "I got food in there. Just give it to them. I probably lost a little today, but I'll make it back. It’s not about what I gain. It’s about the lives I affect."

When he looked up from the kitchen and saw the line continue to grow, he knew they couldn't cut it off.

KSHB 41

​"My mother was very religious," he said. "She always said, 'Leave it in God's hands and it will work out."'

Many of the mothers came in with other struggles than figuring out dinner for the night.

"My son's dad passed away a year ago," Bowls said. "That's real tough. It's tough. I don't even have the words. It's been rocky. Some days I got this and some days, oh man, I don't know what I'm gonna do."

While Khalifah paid every family's bill, it was about more than providing a meal.

​"He's spreading kindness," McAfee said.

For one evening, District Fish and Pasta House took something off every mother's plate who walked in.

"A lot of people don’t have the help, get food stamps, have the help of family to get food or don’t have that money or financial resources," Bowls said. "This right here, what they're doing, is real powerful, real powerful and strong."

