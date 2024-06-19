'It's not really a war': Kansas legislators explain their votes on bill to lure the Chiefs, Royals

TOPEKA, Kan. — For around two hours in a special session, Kansas legislators discussed a bill that would lure the Chiefs and Royals across the state line using STAR Bonds.

The bill passed out of Senate with 27-8 vote and it waits for Gov. Laura Kelly's signature to officially put Kansas in the running.

The word "guard rails" was repeated multiple times throughout the session to explain the senators role with the bill wasn't to negotiate terms. That's the job of the department of commerce.

The legislation does authorize STAR Bonds to finance up to 70% of the stadium projects. They also expect other sports wagering and lottery funds to be sources of funding.

"I'm seeing a lot of safe guards in this legislation," Kansas Sen. Pat Pettey said. "I also went to the Taylor Swift concert last year and I'd be more than happy to see a Taylor Swift concert in Wyandotte county at a new facility instead of going across the state line to KCMO."

Some people are calling the efforts between Missouri and Kansas a "bidding war."

"It's not really a war," Kansas Sen. President Ty Masterson said. "We want to join them in keeping the KC Chiefs in the Kansas City area because there would be a loss if we lose that franchise."

Legislators like Sen. Mike Thompson felt the details were too vague, making him one of eight senators who voted "no."

"If we had a little more flesh on the bone, it would be better to make a better decision, but I felt uncomfortable to put my taxpayers and my district at potential risk long term because we're talking years," Thompson said.

Many of the senators looked ahead to the future of a deal like this for Johnson or Wyandotte County.

Sen. J.R. Claeys said in their discussions with the Chiefs, there are four or five different sites they have in mind in.

There could be a location for the stadiums in a separate county than a training center.

Kansas Sen. David Haley has seen STAR Bonds evolve since their inception in Wyandotte County.

He thinks downtown Kansas City, Kansas, west of the Farifax District, is a prime spot for a stadium.

Even while the exact terms still need to be fleshed out, legislators believe this will help the Department of Commerce negotiate a competitive deal with the teams.

"Just think of that income tax coming to Kansas not Missouri," Kansas Sen. Rob Olson said. 'I bet you Patrick Mahomes will be happy to be in Kansas and not pay that two percent earnings tax."

If Kelly signs the bill, there's a one-year timeline starting on July 1 for a deal to be finalized.

The legislative coordinating counsel is the only body that can extend the deadline.

