'It's our duty': Organization in Kansas City founded by former police officer honors fallen heroes' families

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo — A local organization named "Answering the Call" has stepped up to provide support and assistance to the families of police officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Founded by Ronnie Doumitt, a former police officer with a deep commitment to giving back to the community, Answering the Call aims to honor the legacy of fallen heroes by supporting their loved ones in times of need.

“We step in within 12 to 24 hours of the critical incident and or diagnosis, make a significant donation to the family and the first responder themselves, and then we turn into a community resource," said Doumitt.

Inspired by a personal experience after his former co-worker fell very sick, Doumitt wanted to make a lasting impact in the lives of his family.

“It could have been me laying in that hospital bed," Doumitt said. "It could have been my wife nine years ago sitting at the foot of it and stressing and worrying."

Since its initiation in 2015, Answering the Call has helped dozens of families since then and has donated over $850 thousand dollars to families of fallen and injured officers. Doumitt said his mission would not be possible without the support of the community.

“Our foundation and the service we're able to provide to our first responders doesn't work without our community," said Doumitt. "Overwhelmingly I'd say Kansas City supports our first responders like probably no other community in the United States.”

As the community mourns around the recent death of Independence police officer Cody Allen, Answering the Call wanted to make sure the family felt the support.

“I just want them to know we still love them. We care about them. We are so devastatingly sorry that this happened and it's the least we can do as a community," said Doumitt.

If you would like to continue supporting Officer Cody's family, you can still do so through this link, all proceeds go towards the family.

__