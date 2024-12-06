'It's providing hope and joy': Salvation Army needs your help in bringing holiday cheer this season

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Salvation Army in Kansas City is calling on the community to help them reach an important fundraising goal this holiday season.

“Our fundraising season during the holidays is so important, because 70% of our total fundraising happens now. So it's critical for us to be able to meet that need," said Major Xavier Montenegro with the organization.

Your support allows the Salvation Army to continue their mission in supporting many families in need.

“This holiday season, we know there's a lot of people that are struggling in our community, and we've actually seen the need in a number of our locations go up," said Montenegro.

For years their Red Kettle Campaign has helped fulfill that mission, but they have seen a trend in the way people are donating.

Last year, the Salvation Army had a goal of $700,000 dollars, but came out short by $40,000. This year that goal was raised to $800,000. Major Montenegro said they're confident the community will help them.

“It does impact us that that Thanksgiving was later this year, because that means our fundraising season is shorter," said Major Montenegro. "There are so many generous people that know there's a need and willing to step up and help.”

This Saturday the organization is holding their $20 dollar challenge, where a donor has agreed to match up to $50K for every $20 dollars donated.

“It's a critical time where we're providing support with Christmas toys, with food baskets, and still, throughout the year, rent utility assistance, but this time of year, especially, we want to bring hope and joy to families throughout the KC metro area," said Montenegro.

They're also hoping to reach their volunteer goal of 10,000 hours. You can become a bell ringer this holiday season.

You can find information how you can take part on their website.