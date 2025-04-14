OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Easter meals could come with a higher price tag this year. The National Retail Federation said U.S. consumers will spend around $23.6 billion total this Easter compared to $22.4 billion last year.

'It's ridiculous': Consumers hit with higher prices this Easter

“I spent $31 on two bags of groceries, and it's like what the heck?” said shopper Judy Roberson. “Eggs used to be $0.99 at Easter because we used to make two dozen of them and decorate them and stuff. It's ridiculous.”

KSHB 41 Judy Roberson

The most recent Consumer Price Index showed a record high in egg prices at $6.23 per dozen. High egg prices are linked to outbreaks in bird flu cases significantly lowering supply of eggs.

Robert Duensing, co-owner of Best Regards Bakery and Cafe in Overland Park, said that's something his shop has had to navigate.

“With all of the tariffs that they're talking about, there's really nothing that's going to be left untouched,” he said. “So there's nothing we can do as a bakery to worry about that or to fix that. Nothing we can do as consumers.”

Data also shows the price for a ton of cocoa beans has hit numerous record highs in the last year, which experts said is because weather and climate changes have created a cocoa shortage.

KSHB 41 Robert Duensing

“We choose to take the more positive path and just focus on what we can control,” Duensing said.

According to the "Today" show, families can also look to chains like Target, Kroger and Walmart for affordable Easter meal bundles, with meals valued as low as $5 to $6 per person.

—