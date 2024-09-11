'It’s showing on my paycheck': Kansas City renters say costs are up as inflation rates show signs of cooling

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.

According to new Consumer Price Index numbers released Wednesday, the price of goods rose by just 0.2 percent in August.

Year over year, inflation is at 2.5%, which is close to the accepted annual average.

One subcategory that remains on the rise is housing.

In 2020, 23% of renters were spending more than 50% of their monthly income on housing. Costs have only gone up since.

"I think they are going up a little too high, like seriously," said Darius Hunter, a Kansas City renter.

KSHB 41 News staff Darius Hunter

Hunter rents a one bedroom apartment in Hyde Park for just over $1,000 per month.

He said he believes it’s one of the best rent deals in the area, but still struggles to afford it.

“Less food, less buying anything that I really need," Hunter said of the sacrifices he makes to afford rent.

Other categories of note trending in a more positive direction are gas and groceries.

Gas is down 10% year over year and groceries are up 2% annually, but just 0.1% month over month.

Another item to watch, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates at its meeting next week.

