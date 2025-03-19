'It's tremendous': New generator facility in Platte City invests in student careers

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

A new generator facility has opened its doors in Platte County, but its impact goes beyond providing electricity.

Central Power Systems has been providing back-up power to many of our local hospitals, schools and many other business.

“The US is starving for power, and the energy companies just cannot keep up with it, so backup power is the next solution for all of these companies that need to be up and running," said Pete Vorchartt president of manufacturing for Central Power Systems.

The company has over a dozen locations throughout the U.S. including in Liberty, Missouri and now recently opening up operations in Platte City.

New generator facility in Platte City invests in student careers

"We have dealt with the city for a number of months. They are just open and honest and really, really good people to work with," said Vorchartt.

Their new move will bring more than 250 new jobs to the area, while continuing to help with growth in the county.

But they're not only helping power electricity, they're also empowering students by providing future career opportunities.

"Very exciting, exciting for our kids, very exciting for our community. There's more opportunities for some real world experiences.” said Jay Harris superintendent for the Platte County R3 Schools.

Central Power Systems is offering two programs for high school students interested in learning hands-on experience in this field, including a three-month long internship program.

“It’s tremendous," said Harris. "It's really a testament to industry and the commercial partnership with your local schools, or your community. And to see more and more of that happening across the Northland is very exciting.”

Students who sign-up for the program could be offered a full-time job after graduation.

"Introducing new students that have the right drive and motivation will definitely help us out in the long run," said Vorchartt.

The power plant will be holding a hiring event next month. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 4, at their training center.

A ribbon cutting for the new facility will take place next Monday at 10 a.m., leaders from the county as well as Gov. Mike Kehoe will all be in attendance.

-

