'I’ve already booked another': Kansas Citians book flights as airline ticket prices drop

Kansas City International Airport was full of travelers Friday afternoon ahead of the first week of school for many on the Missouri side of the Kansas City area.

According to the most recent Consumer Price Index, published this week, airline ticket prices are down by 7% compared to June.

“I did notice it being less,” said Stephanie Musick, who was traveling at KCI on Friday.

Musick traveled to Kansas City to help move her niece into her college dorm at the University of Kansas.

Angelina Castaneda attends school at Columbia College in Chicago and booked a quick trip home before classes begin.

"I’ve already booked another one for September," she said. “It was just as cheap.”

Traveler numbers are at a record high.

In July, TSA screened more than 3 million passengers in one day, which is a record for the organization.

With open seats lingering as summer comes to a close, airlines are cutting capacity.

Some travelers are holding out for even bigger deals, like traveling jazz artist Julian Vaughn.

“For me, it’s still not down enough,” he said. “Being that I fly almost every week.”

Travel experts predict prices will continue to fall after Labor Day, but then steeply rise for the holiday season.

