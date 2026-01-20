Jackson County Legislature hosts public listening session on ICE

KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

On Tuesday, Jan. 20, the Jackson County Legislature will host a listening session for the public.

Legislators want to hear from the community about the impacts of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the region.

It's also to gather input on proposed Ordinance 6050, which would prohibit law enforcement from concealing their faces and badges during official duties.

It was first introduced by Legislator Manny Abarca back in December, who says it's about strengthening transparency and public trust in law enforcement.

But there have been different opinions about the proposed legislation. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté shared his concerns in a letter, calling the ordinance "government overreach."

The public listening session is designed to be an open forum for people in the community to express any questions or concerns they may have regarding federal immigration enforcement.

Tonight's event is from 6-7:30 p.m. at the MCC Penn Valley Educational Center, located at 3201 Southwest Trafficway, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111.

