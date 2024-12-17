Jackson County ARPA debate continues as December deadline approaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County leaders are still trying to decide how to allocate $70.4 million worth of American Rescue Plans funds.

If they don't by the end of the year, the money will be returned to the federal government.

KSHB 41's previous coverage amplified the concerns within the community, pleading with the legislature to come to an agreement as they wait in limbo.

Now, Jackson County legislators are considering two different proposals on how to allocate the money.

There was no agreement from Monday's meeting as the Dec. 31 deadline inches closer.

Both legislators and the community are frustrated with the back and forth that has gone on for months.

"I'm frustrated that there's so much arguing," Jackson County Chair Jeanie Lauer said.

On one side of the two proposals, the legislature perfected more than half of Manny Abarca's ordinances that designate funds to specific community services like housing needs and public health.

"In reality, we need to get around all this stuff and get to the point of actually helping people in the community and get these funds out," Abarca said.

County staff and several legislators are concerned Abarca's proposal goes over the budget and was written without the county executive's recommendation.

"They're not lawful to start with so it actually doesn't matter if they get nine votes to be supported," Jackson County chief of staff Caleb Clifford said. "They will not be in accordance with state law or with the county ordinances."

On the other side of the dual proposals, seven out of nine legislators voted to move a different proposal forward that essentially reimburses the county for expenses in 2024, like law enforcement salaries.

Ordinance 5908 is supported by County Executive, Frank White, Jr.

"[The ordinance] allows for employees to be paid and the general revenue funds that would have been used to pay them is now freed up to be used for other things throughout the community," legislator Megan Marshall said.

If ordinance 5908 is approved, some legislators are concerned the money meant for community agencies might sit in the county's funds for years.

"There's no plan in place," legislator Donna Peyton said. "All we know is there's money that's going to go to an undesignated fund."

Both proposals will be discussed at a special meeting on Tuesday. Legislators aren't sure what could happen on Tuesday with a nearly split legislature, but there's a possibility both conflicting proposals could pass.

"I won't say that will happen, but I wouldn't be surprised by the show that's been put on [Monday] evening and for the past few weeks," legislator Jalen Anderson said.

The legislature does agree on one thing — the money should stay in Jackson County. But if they don't decide on how, they'll lose $70.4 million.

