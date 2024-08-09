Jackson County assessment changes come as ‘complete shock’ to schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Decisions about property tax assessments reach far beyond homeowners.

Libraries, school districts and fire departments also could see a funding decrease.

Jackson County officials estimated an initial loss of revenue could total more than $115 million. The potential loss is a result of the Missouri State Tax Commission ordering a rollback on some property tax assessments.

John Batten, KSHB 41 Sean Smith

“It was a complete shock and surprise,” said Oak Grove Superintendent Mindy Hampton. “Lots of high levels of concern right now.”

When I asked Hampton what the plan is for school districts, she paused for a moment.

“There is no plan from a school district standpoint,” she said. “The way our budgets work, we’ve already set our budgets for next year.”

Oak Grove could lose out on more than $1 million, according to the county’s estimates.

Hampton said 75% of the district’s budget is staffing. Less money could mean fewer teachers.

“They are the single most important thing we put in front of our students,” she said.

John Batten, KSHB 41 Oak Grove School District teacher

Like Oak Grove, the Independence School District dedicated last year’s revenue increase to staff pay. The Independence School District stands to lose more than $8.8 million if the state ruling stands.

“This is certainly an issue that we didn’t cause as a school district, nor did any of the other municipalities,” said ISD Superintendent Dale Herl. “This really has to play its way out at the legislative level.”

John Batten, KSHB 41 Dale Herl, Independence School District superintendent

I asked Herl if there’s a lawsuit looming among Jackson County school districts.

“There is going to be a lot of looking at every option for all of those involved,” he said.

School superintendents from across Jackson County met Friday over Zoom. They plan to stick together through a battle that will likely end up in court.

