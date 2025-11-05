Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty given 24 hours to resign or be fired

Gail McCann Beatty July 27 2023.png
Jonathan Goede/KSHB
Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty
Gail McCann Beatty July 27 2023.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota said Wednesday that County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty has 24 hours to resign or she will be fired.

It’s the latest development in the ongoing fallout of Jackson County’s 2023 property assessment cycle.

On Tuesday night, Jackson County voters overwhelmingly approved a measure that makes the county assessor position an elected office.

In September, Jackson County voters overwhelmingly recalled County Executive Frank White Jr., with many citing property assessments as the reason for their vote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us