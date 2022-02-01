Jackson County Circuit Court to close Wednesday due to winter weather warning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Circuit Court will be closed Wednesday due to the winter storm warning issued for the Kansas City area starting Tuesday night.

An administrative order was issued by Judge Dale Youngs closing the judicial offices for in-person hearing, trials and other Court business.

The order cites the National Weather Service's winter storm warning for the area that begins at 9 p.m. Tuesday and goes until 6 p.m. Thursday. The order also said judicial officers can conduct hearings and trials remotely if they choose to.

All other Jackson County buildings will have a delayed start on Wednesday with buildings and facilities opening at 10 a.m.

"Residents are asked to plan ahead and visit county facilities today if they must handle business in-person," a news release from the county said. "County departments will have limited staff to provide in-person assistance to residents tomorrow, Feb. 2."