Jackson County Courthouse air conditioning fixed on schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Air conditioning repairs at the Jackson County Courthouse have been completed.

County Executive Frank White said in a tweet Monday that the repairs were finished on schedule and the equipment has been operational since Friday.

However, the “temporary cooling system” will stay in place, according to White.

“I appreciate the Jackson County Legislature for their support, the hard work of our Public Works Dept., the patience of our Associates and cooperation of our community,” White tweeted.