Jackson County Courthouse air conditioning fixed on schedule

Building had been without A/C for months
Andres Gutierrez/KSHB
Temporary air conditioning has been installed at the Jackson County Courthouse. The county drained water from the 87-year-old system in February ahead of the polar vortex that plunged temperatures across the Midwest well below zero for several days and an inspection revealed several leaks.
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 17:32:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Air conditioning repairs at the Jackson County Courthouse have been completed.

County Executive Frank White said in a tweet Monday that the repairs were finished on schedule and the equipment has been operational since Friday.

However, the “temporary cooling system” will stay in place, according to White.

“I appreciate the Jackson County Legislature for their support, the hard work of our Public Works Dept., the patience of our Associates and cooperation of our community,” White tweeted.

The air conditioning unit had been out of service since at least April, and the temporary A/C was installed in May. County crews drained water from the nearly 90-year-old system in February and later found additional leaks.

