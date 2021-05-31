Temporary AC installed at downtown Jackson County Courthouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temporary air conditioning has been installed at the Jackson County Courthouse.

The county drained water from the 87-year-old system in February ahead of the polar vortex that plunged temperatures across the Midwest well below zero for several days .

A subsequent inspection revealed four leaks , prompting renewed fears of flooding at the downtown landmark built in 1933 .

The county passed two resolutions for emergency repairs in April, including nearly $1.6 million for the temporary air conditioning and another nearly $1.7 million to repair the existing system .

Extensive flooding caused by ruptured water lines forced the Jackson County Courthouse to close for three weeks in early 2019.

The Jackson County Legislature approved more than $10 million to repair the building’s basement and upgrade its six elevators in December 2019.