Temporary AC installed at downtown Jackson County Courthouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temporary air conditioning has been installed at the Jackson County Courthouse.
The county drained water from the 87-year-old system in February ahead of the polar vortex that plunged temperatures across the Midwest well below zero for several days.
A subsequent inspection revealed four leaks, prompting renewed fears of flooding at the downtown landmark built in 1933.
The county passed two resolutions for emergency repairs in April, including nearly $1.6 million for the temporary air conditioning and another nearly $1.7 million to repair the existing system.
Extensive flooding caused by ruptured water lines forced the Jackson County Courthouse to close for three weeks in early 2019.
The Jackson County Legislature approved more than $10 million to repair the building’s basement and upgrade its six elevators in December 2019.