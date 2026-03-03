Jackson County did not vote Monday on ordinance to require law officers to remove masks, display badges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature didn't vote Monday on one hot-button issue, but after heated discussion, legislators did approve an ordinance to prohibit permit and zoning approvals for federal detention centers.

Legislators Jalen Anderson and Manny Abarca made emotional appeals for their colleagues to vote in favor of the zoning ban.

Legislator Sean Smith did not support the ordinance.

Six legislators voted yes, and the ordinance passed.

The public comment session before the meeting featured a large group of supporters of the ordinance to force law officers in Jackson County to keep both their faces and badges visible to the public.

After hearing from the public, the legislators voted to hold the ordinance and not take a vote.

