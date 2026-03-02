Jackson County to hold public hearing on ordinance requiring law enforcement to show faces, badges

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in Platte and Clay counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

Jackson County lawmakers are considering two ordinances that aim to increase law enforcement accountability and potentially restrict detention facilities in the county.

Ordinance 6050, first introduced in December by Jackson County Legislature Chairman Manny Abarca, has since been renamed the Renee Nicole Macklin Good Transparency and Accountability Ordinance.

The ordinance is named for the 37-year-old woman who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis.

The ordinance would require law enforcement officers performing official duties in Jackson County to keep both their faces and badges visible to the public.

Exemptions include undercover assignments, tactical operations, medical equipment requirements, and other urgent situations with written documentation.

Ordinance 6061, introduced in January by Abarca, aims to prevent detention centers from operating within Jackson County. The two ordinances are being considered together.

"The goal is accountability," Abarca said. "It's not to go after undercover cops or anything like that. This is to keep people safe and to keep officers safe."

Lauren Bonds, executive director of the National Police Accountability Project, said the ordinances are crucial for communities that have experienced harm at the hands of law enforcement.

"It's really hard to report misconduct if you don't know the officer that is responsible for the harm," Bonds said.

Not everyone is convinced the ordinances will be effective. Sean Smith, 6th District legislator, expressed skepticism about the ordinance's effectiveness.

"We've heard from the sheriff's department and the prosecutor that it's probably not legally enforceable and that they wouldn't enforce it," Smith said.

Smith also raised practical concerns about the legislation's scope.

"I had a retired motorcycle patrol officer say, 'When it's cold out, I wear a shield on my face. So is that now illegal for me to patrol the streets in a motorcycle helmet with a face shield?'" Smith said.

Smith said he is a firm believer in supporting law enforcement, and he feels officers should have the ability to protect their identities when necessary.

"If our law enforcement officers think that they need to wear a mask in order to be safe from being abused by the general public ... I think they should be permitted to do that," Smith said.

Abarca acknowledged some of those concerns and suggested potential modifications.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté called the measure government overreach.

"Deputies must retain the discretion to use protective equipment and tactics based on the totality of circumstances," Forté said.

Ordinance 6050 would establish penalties such as internal disciplinary action, increased civil liability exposure, and criminal misdemeanor charges for violations.

A public hearing will be held during the legislature's Monday meeting for Ordinances 6050 and 6061 before legislators consider making any changes.

But Smith cautioned that Monday's meeting may not result in a final decision.

"I would like people to understand that they're probably not going to see an up or down vote and a final passage tomorrow," Smith said.

The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

