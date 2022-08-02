Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, his office announced.

Before heading to the polls this morning to vote in the primary election, White noticed mild symptoms and “decided to take an at home test out of an abundance of caution.”

He tested positive.

White, who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and received two booster shots, cast a ballot without leaving his vehicle “due to the planning, preparation, and hard work of the Jackson County Board of Elections.”

“I’m feeling fine,” White said. “Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are mild. I would like to specifically thank all of the election officials for providing a safe and convenient option for anyone who has contracted COVID-19 to still participate in today’s election.”

White plans to continue working, but he will isolate at home in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

Jackson County voters who are positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to call the Jackson County Board of Elections at 816-325-4600 to make arrangements for curbside voting at their regular polling location.

Anyone who is positive for COVID-19 is asked to remain in their vehicle, wear a mask and follow other precautions as directed by election officials.