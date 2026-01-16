Jackson County Executive promises Tarsney Lakes residents: 'We're going to clean this lake up'

KSHB 41 News anchor Taylor Hemness reports on stories across Kansas, including a focus on consumer issues. Taylor's been following this story since learning about the tip at a KSHB 41 Let's Talk event. You can contact Taylor by email .

In August, I reported on the lily pad problem at Tarsney Lakes in eastern Jackson County.

I learned about it because a viewer at our “Let's Talk” event in Grain Valley asked me to come out and see the problem myself. When I did, County Legislator Sean Smith did too, and blamed inaction on former Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr.

On Thursday, I was invited back to the lake, along with new Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota.

I talked to LeVota after he promised the people who live at Tarsney Lakes that help is on the way.

LeVota's promise to clean up the lake is the kind of news, from this particular voice, that the people who live around Tarsney Lakes have been waiting a long time to hear.

Taylor Hemness/KSHB Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota (top right) speaks to residents.

"We are going to fix it so this lake is going to be free of vegetation this summer," LeVota told a small gathering of lake-area homeowners.

In our conversation, I asked LeVota about the long wait that residents had to get help from the county.

"They've reached out,” LeVota told me. “The government just ignored them. And so, we're not doing that anymore. I'm going to commit. This is going to happen for them."

Cortney Chaney is one of the residents who came out to listen to LeVota as he talked to neighbors about what the county intends to do. She’s lived on the lake for four years and told me that she wants her children to experience it the way neighbors tell her they did growing up.

"Nobody swims in this lake, but I mean even trying to fish. You can't fish," Chaney told me. “It feels good to hear him out here saying that he's here to help us."

This visit, which also included 6th District Jackson County Legislator Sean Smith, happened largely because of the work of Deborah Corn, president of Tarsney Lakes Citizens Inc.

When I spoke to her in August, she told me that if nothing was done, the lake would turn into, in her words, 'a mud puddle."'

Today, that fear is starting to fade.

"It is wonderful," she told me. “Since we started this in 2001, this is the best response I've had from the county...period."

Local company Water Wizard was on hand as well, bringing a piece of equipment that could end up working to clear the lily pads from the lake.

LeVota tells me that the county will now open up a bidding process to do the job, and he expects Water Wizard to submit a proposal.

He's also glad that the people of Tarsney Lakes were persistent in asking for help.

"It started from someone out here tapping you on the shoulder saying, 'Here's an issue,”' LeVota told me. “You reaching out to the county, them reaching out to the county, us talking, us responding.”

And Deborah tells me that she'll hold LeVota to his word.

"Well for one, I've got a good friend named Taylor that is going to make sure we stay on top of it because he wants to see a good outcome for this story...I know you do. And I do too," Corn said.

LeVota tells me that the lily pads are absolutely a Jackson County problem to fix, but he's also hopeful to help Tarsney Lakes residents set up a long-term plan for maintenance that may even involve homeowners committing to a regular fund. Corn said that they'd welcome that kind of structure with the county's backing.

As for timing, the county will open requests for proposals soon. But the Water Wizard team at the lake told me there's no need to do anything until the spring when the lily pads return.

