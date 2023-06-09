Jackson County fully staffed with lifeguards for the first time in two years

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo — This weekend, Jackson County Parks + Rec will be opening up their Blue Springs Beach to the public after delaying their original opening day weekend due to a lifeguard shortage.

“We didn't have enough lifeguards, and we did not open our our beach facilities until we have those lifeguards that can sit in those stands and keep you safe,” said Tina Spallo Superintendent of Recreation for Jackson County Parks+Rec.

This is the earliest Jackson County has been able to open Blue Springs Lake Beach within the past three years. In 2021 the county had to close down the beach because of the shortage and last year they opened up the beach mid summer. Spallo says part of the problem is competing against indoor pools and public pools for lifeguards.

“For us to be able to fill up all of our positions is just really an overwhelming joy to us, because we want to offer our residents and citizens here in Jackson County the best facilities in the safest manner,” said Spallo.

According to Spallo, because of KSHB’s coverage on the shortage, at least two lifeguards applied for positions including Madison House who will be a lifeguard at Blue Springs beach. The beach sees about 500 to 600 people during the weekend with Longview Lake Beach seeing the most foot traffic.

"I'm a college student so coming back home trying to find a summer job is a bit challenging and I was watching the morning news having my cup of coffee and I saw that they were recruiting lifeguards and had previous experience and so I thought it was the perfect fit,” said House.