Jackson County homeowner shocked by property assessment increase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County homeowner Ted Wienstroer tells KSHB 41 he is shocked by the jump in his property tax assessment.

“Last year was $2,969.48. The proposed tax for 2023 is $4,742.53. That’s about a 60% increase," Wienstroer said.

Wienstroer and his wife have lived in their house in the South Plaza neighborhood for 42 years.

He says paying more is difficult because of a disability that forced him into retirement 29 years ago.

“I don’t have any problem paying my fair share, but this isn’t fair at all," he said.

But Maureen Monaghan, deputy director of assessment at Jackson County, says there's no reason for concern yet.

“We always tell people, 'Don’t panic when you see it.' Although, there has been a robust real estate market in the past two years," Monaghan explained. "Our assessments are in two-year cycles, so we’re covering that two-year period. But the real estate market with the low-interest rates, property values did increase.”

Per Monaghan, there are several options for people to appeal their assessment, including online or by calling 877-895-9675.

Walk-ins are another option for residents at the county's 1300 Washington Street location. However, Monaghan encourages people to make an appointment.

For an in-person appointment, residents must bring photographs, appraisals, closing statements and repair bills.

Property owners can look up the value of their property on the county's website.

Wienstroer plans to appeal his assessment in an effort to stay in his home.

“Recently, we were thinking about moving closer to our daughter in Tennessee, and I just don’t want to do that," Wienstroer said. "I just want to stay here.”

