Jackson County judge denies request to block Missouri’s new Congressional maps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County Circuit Court judge Thursday denied a request to block Missouri’s new Congressional maps from taking effect.

Several lawsuits were filed in the days after Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed into law a new set of Congressional maps for the state.

One such lawsuit was filed by voters in Jackson County, who alleged that the new maps were unconstitutional under Missouri law, alleging the law only allows such redistricting once every 10 years.

In his ruling Thursday, Judge Adam Caine denied the plaintiff’s request to block the new maps from taking effect, saying they failed to meet a “heavy burden” to allow the courts to intervene in a political process.

“Accordingly, this Court will respect the political determinations of the General Assembly, and it denies the Plaintiffs’ requested relief,” Caine wrote in his ruling.

The matter was particularly relevant for voters in two of the Congressional districts in the Kansas City area. The new maps redraw the boundaries of the 5th Congressional District, currently represented by Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, and the 4th Congressional District, currently represented by Republican Rep. Mark Alford.

"We respectfully disagree with the trial court's ruling, which misapplied the law and overlooked overwhelming evidence that the state's unprecedented mid-decade congressional map violates the Missouri Constitution's compactness requirement," a group including the Campaign Legal Center, the ACLU Voting Rights Project and the ACLU of Missouri said in a joint statement. "Drawn under direct pressure from the Trump Administration, the map divides the Kansas City area across multiple sprawling districts in clear violation of that constitutional mandate. If allowed to stand, it would represent a significant setback for fair representation in Missouri."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

