Missouri candidates file for Congress amid uncertainty over new district map

Candidates began filing to run for Congress in Missouri on Tuesday, but many may not know exactly what their districts will look like.

Several lawsuits are asking judges to stop a congressional map state lawmakers approved in 2025 from taking effect, but candidates filing Tuesday are following the new boundaries. Several judges could decide whether to change Missouri's congressional districts.

Legislators approved the new congressional district map during a special session in September. The map splits Kansas City into three districts.

The new map stretches Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver's district from Kansas City to Jefferson City, making it easier for a Republican to unseat him.

"The race will be in the 5th District regardless of final court decisions," Cleaver said in a statement after filing for reelection. "It is about connecting with the voters — not rural vs. urban areas."

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford, who currently represents areas south and east of Kansas City, will now run for a seat that includes the Waldo and Westport neighborhoods.

"The Missouri First Map is going to be a game changer for Missouri," Alford said.

Alford acknowledged the new boundaries come with personal challenges.

"Basically, it's going to make it a little tougher for me to win each year, but I'm confident we will," Alford said.

Current Jackson County Legislator Sean Smith filed again to run against Cleaver as a Republican. He lost in 2024.

Smith said the new 5th District has more Republicans, and he plans to campaign accordingly.

"I'm allowed to kind of let my Republican flag fly a little bit more in this race," Smith said. "Principles that I hold dear and always have can be more the centerpiece of my campaign."

Five Democrats filed to run against Alford on Tuesday, including Hartzell Gray.

"If I get a chance to run against Mark Alford, it's a dream come true," Gray said in September during a rally against redistricting.

Fellow 4th District candidate Jordan Herrera said voters need a representative willing to push back on President Donald Trump.

"We're gonna like someone who's gonna be a vocal voice and push back and be the check and balance, which is your Article I duty that Congressman Alford is not doing," Herrera said.

In an exclusive interview this month, Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin said Democrats see opportunity in Missouri.

"We are bullish here on our chances in Missouri — and in Kansas, by the way," he said. "We have real opportunities in both states to continue to win."

Marina Jenkins, executive director of the National Redistricting Foundation, explained why it matters who represents Missourians in Washington.

"People have interests and needs that are unique based on where they're living," Jenkins said. "And so you need to be able to be respectful and responsible when providing representation to the people in the state of Missouri."

Candidates did not express much concern about having to adjust their strategies should a judge change the map between now and Election Day.

The deadline to file as a candidate for August's primary election is March 31.

