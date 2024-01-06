Jackson County legislator Manny Abarca proposes a 3/16th cent sales tax that just benefits Chiefs stadium

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Royals and the Chiefs released a joint statement on Friday afternoon saying that both teams would commit to remaining in Jackson County if voters approve the 3/8th sales tax extension for both stadiums.

But Jackson County legislators are working on a back-up if they aren't able to get the initiative on April's ballot or if voters turn it down.

Jackson County legislators could consider two stadium sales-tax ballot measures on Monday. County legislator Manny Abarca proposed an add-on agenda item, which calls for a 3/16th sales tax for 25 years that just benefits the Chiefs.

“The anticipated approach was for this to be a backstop, a non-necessary one, if we were to pass a measure with 3/8ths sales tax from both teams,” Abarca said.

Abarca is all about keeping the Royals and the Chiefs both in Jackson County, but his hands are tied as long as the Royals continue taking their time to pick a location and provide details about the project.

“Site location, commitment to Jackson County… all of these things need to be figured out. And a commitment needs to be made to not just the legislature but to taxpayers,” said Abarca. “I can’t justify you know a potential site location of the crossroads when I have crossroads businesses saying why would you pick our business to demolish when you have parking lots over here. Those things need to be sorted out, not by me, by the person wanting to do it."

Abarca says as it stands, the legislature may be forced to make a decision on Monday that excludes the Royals. He was asked to propose the 3/16th sales tax as extra protection for the Chiefs, just in case the 3/8th sales tax extension that supports both stadiums does not pass.

“We must do everything we can to support the Chiefs,” Abarca said. “Depending upon what we can do at the county, that will secure further support from the state and others throughout the country.”

Abarca says it is in the Royals best interest to be on the same ballot as the Chiefs.

A recent poll done by the Remington Research Group shows that 60 percent of voters supported extending the 3/8th sales tax that supports GEHA Field at Arrowhead.

The deadline for getting something on the April ballot is Jan. 23. But County Executive Frank White has up to 10 days to issue a veto following any decisions made by the legislature so Abarca would like to see a vote sooner than later.

“If the teams want some level of protection, if taxpayers want some level of support from their elected representatives, to be able to vocalize and counterbalance whatever the executive does, it needs to be done by Jan. 13,” Abarca said.