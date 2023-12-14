Jackson County legislator wants to ask voters to extend 3/8-cent sales tax for stadium upgrades

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County legislator wants to ask county voters next April to approve an extension of a 3/8-cent sales tax for improvements and additions to Kauffman Stadium and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jackson County legislator DaRon McGee introduced an ordinance asking his fellow legislators to sign off on putting the vote on a ballot during a special election on April 4, 2024.

It would extend the sales tax that's already been in effect since April 4, 2006, after voters approved it.

The current tax would expire in September 2031, but McGee's proposal would extend it until 2046.

It's not clear how much of the money would be used for a new ballpark district the Kansas City Royals are planning to build.

The ordinance comes as the Royals continue weighing the location for their new ballpark district; downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and North Kansas City are two options in the running.

The team hoped to announce its decision on a location by September, but later pushed back the decision.

In a statement to KSHB 41 News, the Chiefs said they are pleased with McGee's ordinance and are excited to work with the county legislature.

“We are in full support of today’s announcement by the Jackson County Legislature," the team said in a statement. "This is consistent with our stated goal of being on the April ballot, which will provide Jackson County residents the opportunity to vote on an extension of the existing sales tax that supports both the Chiefs and the Royals. We look forward to working with the County to get this ballot measure approved.”

