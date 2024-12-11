Jackson County Legislature held hours-long special meeting, but still no agreement on $70.4M in ARPA funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Efforts by the Jackson County Legislature to come to an agreement on how to allocate $70.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding stalled again on Tuesday night.

That's despite an hours-long special meeting held by legislature where officials heard from dozens of concerned citizens.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Jackson County Legislature

Members from several organizations that receive funding from the county's ARPA also spoke out during the meeting.

Frustrations boiled between legislators, including Jalen Anderson and Manny Abarca, over how the money should be used.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Legislator Anderson and Abarca square off in a heated back and forth debate on ARPA fund allocation.

"The $116 million proposal that was done today was all for politics," Anderson told the media following the meeting. "I don't think anyone actually wants to negotiate on this, that's why we've ended up where we are. If we had done anything close at those different meetings we held before in October, we could've had this passed and ready to go even before this last election."

Jack McCormick/KSHB Jalen Anderson, Jackson County Legislator

A proposal from Anderson calls for the county to use $38.5 million on country infrastructure investments and was introduced by Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr., who was not in attendance Tuesday night.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Frank White Jr. did not attend Tuesday night's Special meeting.

This includes investments in the Jackson County Courthouse to improve safety and security, among other investments.

Another $31.9 million would go to community initiatives like a senior home repair program, a utility assistance program and food insecurity programs, among other things.

Abarca argues the money should be used more intentionally on the community programs. He offered a spreadsheet with a detailed list of different projects, totaling $116,301,350.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Manny Abarca IV, Jackson County Legislator

"My patience is wearing thin," Anderson said. "It was all for political show. That's why I feel bad for those organizations that came here today. The fact of the matter is I have never heard of $116 million that we were going to use for the public."

Anderson told media the only path forward is the pass the infrastructure ordnance.

"The only thing to do now is encumber the money," he said. "If we can pass that ordinance, we can then take the ARPA funds that are there now, use it for different departments budgets that are first line responders. We use the monies that are saved from the budget that would go toward those salaries, would be moved into the un-designated fund balance. Then from there, we can have this discussion of the $70.4 million."

Jack McCormick/KSHB Jackson County Legislature tables the allocation of $70.4 million in ARPA funds as time runs out to keep the funds in Jackson County.

The legislature addressed the public, stating the decision to table the discussion would allow proper time to consider each ordinance.

Anderson added he is more optimistic about securing the funds before Tuesday's meeting.

"I will tell you I will fight like hell. I will not give up until the very last moment. This ordinance is the only path forward," he said.

The legislature has until Dec. 31 to allocate the money or it would be returned to the federal government.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. Share your story idea with Ryan.