Jackson County legislature hosts ceremonial signing to officially ban conversion therapy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Jackson County legislature gathered on Wednesday to officially ban conversion therapy in the county.

During a ceremony, Jackson County Executive Frank White signed and adopted an ordinance sponsored by legislators Manny Abarca and Jalen Anderson.

The ordinance was passed on April 3 after initially failing on March 21.

The ordinance bans the practice of conversion therapy on minors in the county.

"The reason I think this is so important, is that we've got to start defending our minors," Anderson said. "What the state's doing, what they're coming up with just to keep our attention on hate, I think was an attention on doing something good."

Violators of the ordinance can face up to a $500 fine. In addition, entities who employ violators will also lose out on county contracts.

"I think it really sends a clear message that Jackson County stands for people," White said. "I think it's really important that our LGBTQ+ children are valued, and that they feel loved."

Jackson County became the first county in Missouri to ban conversion therapy on minors.

