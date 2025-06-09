Jackson County Legislature passes 2025 budget after long, winding road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature unanimously approved its amended 2025 budget Monday .

The vote came after months of back and forth between legislators and County Executive Frank White.

Legislative Chairman DaRon McGee and White both issued statements Monday afternoon celebrating the outcome.

“This budget reflects what is possible when we put politics aside and focus on solving problems,” McGee said in his statement. “It was not always easy, but we stayed at the table and delivered a plan that meets the moment for Jackson County.”

McGee said the passage of the amended budget increases funding to support outside agencies, affordable housing, broadband access and ongoing efforts to crack down on property crimes enforcement with the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

White also acknowledged the “months of hard work” it took to get to Monday’s vote.

“While this process took longer than any of us wanted, I’m grateful that we’ve reached an agreement that responds to the real and pressing needs of our community,” White said. “The voices of our residents were heard in testimony, in conversations and in neighborhoods across our county.”

White highlighted the reinstatement of funding for several departments, including the sheriff’s office and the county counselor’s office, outside agency support and “strategic use” of $10 million worth of marijuana sales tax revenue.

Before Monday’s vote, White had called on Legislator Manny Abarca to recuse himself from the budget vote as he navigates legal issues on both sides of the state line.

Abarca did not recuse himself and attended Monday’s session in person, just days after he bonded out of Johnson County Jail, where he had been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery charges .

Abarca also faces a municipal citation after a Kansas City, Missouri, prosecutor cited him for violating a protection order.

—