Jackson County, Missouri, parent files lawsuit against Cargo Largo over contaminated Barbie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County, Missouri, mother is suing Recovery Management Corporation after she purchased a Barbie contaminated with cocaine and fentanyl from Cargo Largo in Independence.

The lawsuit accuses Cargo Largo of negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, assault, and a Missouri Merchandising Practices Act (MMPA) violation.

According to the suit filed this week in Jackson County Circuit Court, the mother purchased a Barbie for her 4-year-old child on March 20 at Cargo Largo, located at 3232 S. Noland Road in Independence.

She claims her and her child both handled the doll's packaging while at home. Her child was unable to open the doll due to the tape around the packaging.

The Independence Police Department contacted her the morning of March 21, and she said she then became fearful for her child's safety. She also claims the incident caused "anxiety, fear and mental anguish," per court documents.

The police department was alerted by Cargo Largo about the potential contamination earlier on March 21 when security at the store found a "suspicious powder." Five compromised dolls were sold between March 19 and 20; the drugs were taped inside the back packaging of the Barbies, police said.

The dolls were contaminated before arriving at Cargo Largo in Independence, according to IPD.

Cargo Largo gets its merchandise from freight carriers' undeliverable items and company partners with excess inventories, according to court documents.

The lawsuit says the company's "sourcing practices created a risk that products could be compromised or contaminated before reaching consumers."

Cargo Largo released lab results on March 24 confirming the Barbies' packaging was contaminated with cocaine and trace amounts of fentanyl.

The lawsuit says the mother is seeking actual damages, attorneys' fees and costs, and punitive damages.

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